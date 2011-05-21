Endgame For Greece: Fitch Cuts Rating, And Says Restructuring IS A Default

Photo: Flickr user: Lisa Murray

So much for a “soft” restructuring that doesn’t have any real effect on anything.Fitch just came out and cut its Long-Term ratings on Greek debt to B+ from BB+.



Perhaps more important though? It said that any restructuring IS a form of default.

The euro has been diving all day on this and the Spain mess.

