This graph perfectly sums up the slow death of British newspapers

LONDON — British newspapers are in long-term decline — no surprises there. But this graph from respected media analyst Enders Analysis vividly brings to life the prospects of the county’s biggest print titles.

Enders said newspaper print circulation has fallen 37%, from 67.6 million volumes a week to 42.4 million. Tabloids including The Sun and The Daily Mirror have been hardest hit, it added.

At the same time, print advertising revenue has fallen off a cliff, according to the graph. In fact, Enders predicts that traditional ad turnover will fall from £1.5 billion ($US1.9 billion) in 2011 to £533 million by 2019.

Digital advertising will not plug this gap. Enders said online revenue stood at £117 million in 2011, but is only forecasted to grow to £227 million in the next two years.

In short, Enders believes that close to £1 billion of revenue will have disappeared from the newspaper industry by 2019. Below are the figures in full.

