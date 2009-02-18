endeavour, William Morris Agency Reportedly Considering Merger

Ari Emanuel’s talent agency endeavour and William Morris Agency are in advanced merger talks, Nikki Finke reports, saying the odds are “70/30” that the two will merge.

A combination between two of Hollywood’s most powerful agencies might be hard to fathom but each one is weak where the other is strong, as Nikki explains:

William Morris has a powerhouse music division but a motion picture talent department needing more marquee names and a flagging television department except for unscripted fare. endeavour, on the other hand, is signing marquee names and packaging primetime series galore and would love that music money.

But who would run the company? Nikki hears that Ari Emanuel might get the top spot if WMA head Jim Wiatt gets “a fancy title and an uber-lucrative contract.”

Hmm, maybe William Morris should stay away from Blagojevich after all.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.