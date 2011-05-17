BLAST OFF! Check Out These Cool Photos From The endeavour Launch

Noah Davis, Jen Ortiz
endeavour

On Monday morning, Endeavour blasted off from the Kennedy Space centre for its final mission.

Outlets around the globe covered the space shuttle’s last launch, which started a 16-day mission to the International Space Station that is led by commander Mark Kelly.

The Wire collected some of the most dramatic photos, covering the crowd of spectators watching, the blast-off, and the aftermath.

Spectators gathered early to await the 8:56AM launch

Endeavour team was all smiles on their way to the launch pad

Just seconds from launch

Smoke fills launch site as Endeavour takes off

Endeavour heads toward International Space Station

Crowds watched as Endeavour launched into morning sky

A close-up of Endeavour in the sky

Endeavour blasts through morning clouds, creates breathtaking image

A look at Endeavour's take off from launch pad

Endeavour fades from sight as it approaches International Space Station

Space ships are fun.

But chick-comedy will make you laugh out loud >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.