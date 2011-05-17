BLAST OFF! Check Out These Cool Photos From The endeavour Launch

On Monday morning, Endeavour blasted off from the Kennedy Space centre for its final mission.



Outlets around the globe covered the space shuttle’s last launch, which started a 16-day mission to the International Space Station that is led by commander Mark Kelly.

The Wire collected some of the most dramatic photos, covering the crowd of spectators watching, the blast-off, and the aftermath.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.