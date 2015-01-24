This Rare Baby Pygmy Hippo Is Latest Hope For An Endangered Species

Keepers at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo had a late Christmas present when Flora the pygmy hippo gave birth to a much-needed boy on Boxing Day.

The Zoo’s keepers say they are especially proud of the baby’s mum, 28-year-old Flora, who has been battling cancer. Flora was featured in ITV’s documentary series ‘The Zoo’ last year, and although she is still living with a tumour in her mouth, vets say she has responded well to the treatment and the cancer did not affect her pregnancy at all.

Video courtesy of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

