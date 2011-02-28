New Irish Leader Enda Kenny Already Has Meetings Planned To Renegotiate Bailout

Photo: Wikipedia

Enda Kenny, head of the triumphant Fina Gael party in Friday’s Irish election, has yet to form a new coalition government.But he already has plans to meet with counterparts about renegotiating the bailout deal his predecessor — Fianna Fail’s Brian Cowen — reached with the EU and the IMF.



According to The Telegraph (via CR) will meet this Friday with other centre-right leaders in Helsinki, and will specifically hold conversations with Merkel and Sarkozy on the matter of the bailout.

Specifically, he will push for some kind of reduced interest rate, which is probably going to be necessary for the plan to work.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.