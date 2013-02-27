Watch These Celebs React In Horror To Images Of Uncured Tropical Diseases

Emily Blunt, and a roundworm.

End7, a non-profit organisation dedicated to ending seven different uncured tropical diseases, has produced a bizarre — and distressing — video showing the suffering of victims of conditions such as elephantiasis, hookworm, and river blindness.In an attempt to ensure that people in the West pay attention — because, let’s face it, there is not exactly a shortage of heartbreaking charity appeals in social media — they organisation has cut the footage with the reactions of celebrities such as Emily Blunt (Emily in The Devil Wears Prada), Eddie Redmayne (Marius in Les Misérables) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series).



It’s bizarrely compelling. It’s also quite distressing and graphic. Wunderman UK is the ad agency.



The diseases and performers in the ad are, according to Adfreak:

Emily Blunt, Eddie Redmayne, Tom Felton, Yvonne Chaka Chaka (South African pop star), Tom Hollander (Cutler Beckett in the last two Pirates of the Caribbean movies) , and Priyanka Chopra (Bollywood actress).

Diseases featured: Elephantiasis , roundworm , hookworm , whipworm , trachoma , river blindness , snail fever.

