REMINDER: The World Will End Tomorrow

In case you had forgotten (or made other plans), the world is supposed to end tomorrow.The prognosticator who predicted that the world would end this spring, Harold Camping, has updated his forecast, and the new End Date is October 21.



In May, the world was supposed to end with a series of rolling earthquakes that began at 6PM in New Zealand (and then rolled through all the world’s time zones).

This time, Harold Camping says, the world will end quietly.

As far as we know, he hasn’t specified a particular time.

In the intervening months, unfortunately, Camping has suffered a stroke. But he says he’s feeling better.

In case you’re curious, here’s why Camping and others are so convinced we’re done…

