END TIMES: LA Times Employee Predicts Paper Will Go Online-Only In Three Years

Ed Padgett knows a thing or two about printing newspapers.



For the last 39 years, he has been working as a pressman at the Los Angeles Times.

In the near future, he could be out of a job.

“[The management is] expecting a really bad fourth quarter. The senior vice president told us we’ve got three years more of printing the hard copy Times before they shut it down. Our plant manager says five years,” he told The Frying Pan.

A LAT spokeswoman said that there were no plans to cease publication of the print product, but you would not expect her to say anything different.

Three years is a long time, decades in the media world.

But the point remains: If the LAT (and, presumably, other papers) don’t figure out a few more revenue streams, the print products are in danger.

Perhaps more acute trouble than we realise.

