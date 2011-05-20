8 Foolproof Ways Chuck Lorre Can Write Charlie Sheen Out Of "Two And A Half Men"

“Two and a Half Men” creator Chuck Lorre says he’s come up with a brilliant way to deal with Charlie Sheen‘s exit from the show.
But so far, he and CBS execs — who triumphantly rolled out the red carpet for new star Ashton Kutcher at yesterday’s upfront — are keeping mum on exactly what the storyline will entail.
Our advice? Remember that this is “Two and a Half Men,” not “Lost.”
Don’t overthink it.
And on that note, we’d like to offer a few ideas.
Charlie moves to New York after being discovered by a fashion mogul who thinks bowling shirts are about to make a huge comeback.
Jon Cryer's character decides he needs a friend who can reach things in the cabinets above the fridge.
Angus T. Jones's character swears to hate Charlie forever after Charlie hits on his date to the winter formal.
An actor bearing a striking resemblance to Chuck Lorre murders Charlie. Possibly by slipping something into one of his ridiculous mugs.
Just lure him out of the house using goddesses. Like you'd do with a dog using bacon. Then lock the door.
How about this? Don't mention it at all. Refreshingly meta -- and our ears could use a break from Sheentalk.
