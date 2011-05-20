8 Foolproof Ways Chuck Lorre Can Write Charlie Sheen Out Of "Two And A Half Men"

“Two and a Half Men” creator Chuck Lorre says he’s come up with a brilliant way to deal with Charlie Sheen‘s exit from the show.



But so far, he and CBS execs — who triumphantly rolled out the red carpet for new star Ashton Kutcher at yesterday’s upfront — are keeping mum on exactly what the storyline will entail.

Our advice? Remember that this is “Two and a Half Men,” not “Lost.”

Don’t overthink it.

And on that note, we’d like to offer a few ideas.

