Meet The Kids Whose Parents Stopped Saving For College Because Of May 21

Photo: Lord Jim via flickr

Two years ago, three teenagers’ lives changed dramatically, a New York Times article explains.Their mother, Abby Haddad Carson, and her husband, Robert Carson, started going on missions spreading their belief that the world would end on May 21st, 2011.



Abby Haddad Carson quit her job and stopped putting away any money for college for her three children.

The Haddad kids have had a tough time dealing with their mother’s new found mission. Grace Haddad, the 16-year-old, told the Times:

“My mum has told me directly that I’m not going to get into heaven. At first it was really upsetting, but it’s what she honestly believes.”

Joseph Haddad, 14 years old, finds his mother’s actions embarrassing. He is worried there will be no money for him to attend college, and says he has kept his friends as far away from his mother as possible, because he doesn’t want them to think he is like her.

But the Haddad kids aren’t the only people having issues with the end of the world and the choice to ignore college.

In a Rapture Forum, a 22-year-old, discussed his struggle of whether or not college was worth it for him, back in 2009. He said:

“I am 22 years old currently supporting myself living with a roommate,doing ok but am not in college and don’t plan on it. You know why? I believe the rapture is so close that its no use getting a higher education… …Maybe im wrong,and i shouldn’t be living like this but..”

Most people told the 22-year-old they too have had the same struggle. One of the most interesting responses came from a 19-year-old:

“Last year first semester I enrolled in a community college and basically blew it off just enough to slide by with B’s generally (for me, that’s blowing it off a lot). I was under the same impression, and when I showed up to class I would spend my time researching rapture related things, and writing letters to people who may break into my apartment after the rapture for food or something.”

He then went on to say while he too believes the world would end soon but while they are here, they might as well live to the fullest. He also suggested going to Bible College, that way, while on Earth, he will “please the Lord God that you are willing to make your life’s knowledge about him.”

While most of us just recently tuned in to the idea the world is ending May 21, it’s been consuming the lives of many for years.

Now check out 12 places to go if the world goes to hell >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.