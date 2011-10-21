Watch The End Of The World! LIVE!

Harold Camping predicted a Rapture would take place on May 21, 2011. The world would experience terrible natural disasters, and only the chosen ones would survive



Well, he was wrong.

But Camping is back, and he’s sure the world will actually end October 21, and this time it will end quietly.

He hasn’t told us a specific time for the world to end, so we gathered up a bunch of live webcams so you can tune in to see what’s going on where.

(The end-of-worlders say that God’s going to respect time zones, and make the end of the world a rolling thing, so if we see it happening in Europe, we’ll have some time to prepare).

Good luck.

