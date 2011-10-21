Watch The End Of The World! LIVE!

Harold Camping predicted a Rapture would take place on May 21, 2011. The world would experience terrible natural disasters, and only the chosen ones would survive

Well, he was wrong.

But Camping is back, and he’s sure the world will actually end October 21, and this time it will end quietly.

He hasn’t told us a specific time for the world to end, so we gathered up a bunch of live webcams so you can tune in to see what’s going on where.

(The end-of-worlders say that God’s going to respect time zones, and make the end of the world a rolling thing, so if we see it happening in Europe, we’ll have some time to prepare).

Good luck.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

TOKYO, JAPAN

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

JERUSALEM

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

MOSCOW

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

LONDON, ENGLAND

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

NEW YORK CITY

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

SAO PAULO

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

CHICAGO

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

SEATTLE

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

HOLLYWOOD

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

