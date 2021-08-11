The end of the Cuomo era could mean the dawn of a new generation of New York Democrats

Andrew and Mario Cuomo. Misha Erwitt/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

After nearly 50 years, the Cuomo dynasty is ending.

Andrew Cuomo and his late father, Mario, were elected New York governor three times each.

Cuomo’s resignation opens the door for a new generation of Democrats to reshape NY politics.

With the exception of 1998, there has been a Cuomo on the ballot for statewide office in New York every election cycle since 1974.

This observation from Bob Hardt, the New York political director at Spectrum News, is just one way to visualize the almost unfathomable influence the Cuomo family has had on the Empire State over the past half century.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation – which will take effect in a little under two weeks – is bringing an end to one of the most powerful political dynasties in the history of the United States.

From the Kennedys to the Clintons, the Roosevelts to the Rockefellers, or even the Adamses to the Bushes, no name has had a grip on a state’s politics for as long or as intensely as the Cuomos.

While neither Andrew nor the late Mario Cuomo ever ascended to the White House, they both maintained power and cultural influence beyond the borders of the Empire State. Now that the Cuomo era is ending, a new generation is waiting in the wings.