The days of restaurant tipping are dying

The practice of leaving gratuities at restaurants is reaching a tipping point. In October, restaurateur Danny Meyer announced he would eliminate tipping at all 13 of his New York restaurants. Instead, diners will pay slightly higher prices for their meals.

Meyer is not the first New York restaurateur to announce a change to tipping policy in recent months. Tom Colicchio will also drop the practice at Craft during lunch service. But not everyone in the restaurant world agrees with the change.

