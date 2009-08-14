End-Of-Recession Cocktail Requires Too Much Sacrifice

So this is going to be a theme to watch for: post-recession celebration. Now that it’s all over, how do we party?



Vanity Fair (via CityFile) had a chef dream up his perfect end-of-recession cocktail, and came up with this tasty-sounding number:

16 oz. vodka

2 oz. crème de cassis

8 oz. fresh blueberries

Nice. There’s just one problem:

Combine all ingredients, and let infuse in the refrigerator for one week. The recipe makes one pitcher.

A WEEK!? What’s the point of it being the end of the recession, if this new world is going to require such ridiculous patience and gratification postponement. We’ll take our drinks, sans-one-week-of-infusement, thank you very much.

