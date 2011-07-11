End Of NASA Era Commemorated In Carl Sagan Remix Video

The final episode in the Sagan Series produced by Canadian Reid Gower pays tribute to the 12-day Atlantis trip to the International Space Station, which marks the end of the NASA Space Shuttle Program. Gower, a 25-year-old from Victoria, independently produced his own NASA series on YouTube and Facebook, reports Motherboard.



The Atlantis crew believes the International Space Station is an important stepping stone for future human space travel.

The future of U.S.-based space exploration is in and around Los Angeles. Prior to the end of the Cold War, the aerospace industry, not Hollywood, was the chief economic foundation of the sprawling metropolis.

“Innovation tends to be caused by new entrants to a field,” says Elon Musk, head of SpaceX in Los Angeles.

In December, the SpaceX Dragon capsule became the first commercially built spacecraft to orbit the earth.

SpaceX hopes to deliver supplies to the International Space Station, possibly by the end of the year. The company plans to put astronauts into orbit by 2014.

At least 12 companies are making rockets and space vehicles in the desert town of Mojave near Los Angeles.



XCOR is one of the private companies building space ships in the Mojave desert near Edwards Air Force base.



Read more posts on Silicon Valley Blog »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.