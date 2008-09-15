DOW DOWN 500, LEHMAN TOAST, BOFA BLOWS MERRILL BUY

* DOW Down 500: Not Bad (Considering), But Also Not The Bottom
* Are your bank deposits safe? Not exactly
* Lehman employees scarf up free food, swag
* Obama and McCain horrified by market meltdown, demand change
* Lehman coffee vendor speaks: “Bankruptcy sucks, but what can you do?”
* AIG: Oops. We just made same mistake as Lehman Brothers
* Lawyers LOVING Wall Street collapse
* Screwed Lehman staffers dismayed: Bear got $10, Merrill $29
* Merrill and BOFA to fire 20,000+
* Bank of America stock crushed on bizarrely high Merrill bid
* Hosed Lehman employees pick through wreckage
