End Of Days Blog Fight: Dr. Doom Vs. Gawker

You don’t have to be actually famous to become the target of a Gawker Media blog — just ask the poor kids who decided to make a video during their European vacation. But if you’re an NYU economist who earned the nickname “Dr. Doom” for correctly predicting the crash and you’re a bachelor that throws parties attended by women and you spend time sending flirty messages via Facebook? Then yes, odds are good you’re going to end upon Gawker.com.



We’ll spare you the whole story, since Gawker’s Nick Denton is now gleefully retelling it on his site. But the short version is: Nick has been writing about Dr. Nouriel’s personal life, most of which he appears to have gleaned from Facebook. Dr. Nouriel doesn’t appreciate it, and is letting Nick know — via Facebook.

Not sure about how to handicap this match: Dr. Doom was smart enough to call the crash, but so was Nick, sort of. But in the end we think we’re going to end up relying on the default cliche here: Don’t pick a fight with someone who buys ink by the gallon.

