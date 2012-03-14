Encyclopedia Britannica Calls Off Its Print Edition And Goes Digital

Print editions of the beloved Encyclopedia Britannica will soon go the way of the dinosaur as the company replaces them completely with digital versions.



The Encyclopedia has primarily been an online product for the past 20 years.

Originally published in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1768, print editions have been continually published for 244 years and will be defunct when current stock runs out.

“We’re digital, we’re mobile, and we’re social,” said Jorge Cauz, president of Encyclopaedia Britannica, Inc. “We’re a very different company from 20 or 30 years ago.”

The entire online contents of the Encyclopedia are free for one week starting today. Click here to check it out.

