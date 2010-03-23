Encyclopedia Britannica Still Around, Sues Dickstein For $250 Million

Encyclopedia Britannica is product we remember fondly from our youth. Of course, they’re still around on the good old Internet, but it is a dispute that arose during our youth (ie, 20 years ago) that has the information company suing their former lawyers at Dickstein Shapiro.



At issue is allegedly mishandled patents that Britannica claims caused them to lose a patent infringement suit it brought against GPS manufacturers in 2007, The National Law Journal reports.

The NJL has full background on the suit, which Dickstein said is meritless. But, either way, we particularly enjoyed this line from the lawsuit: “The errors and omissions that led to this valuable property loss and Dickstein’s response to the admittedly negligent performance at issue are quintessential examples of hornbook malpractice.”

Encyclopedias! Hornbooks! We’re back in our old living room, researching that report on the planets.

