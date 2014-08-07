15 Everyday Objects That Have Been 'Enchanted' By Technology

Inventor and M.I.T. Media Lab researcher David Rose coined the term “enchanted objects” to describe ordinary objects with extraordinary functions.

These objects are not only fun but also may hold the key to a better way for humans to use new technology — as opposed to what Rose considers a bleak future in which every tool will be crammed into a computer screen.

Rose, whose gadget-filled home was recently featured in The New York Times, has a new book called, “Enchanted Objects: Design, Human Desire, and the Internet of Things.”

We’ve compiled 15 of the coolest enchanted objects currently in existence. Many of these aren’t available on the market yet, but they offer a glimpse into what the future has in store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.