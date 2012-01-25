Check Out eMusic's Rocking Concert-Themed Office

Photo: Dan Goodman / Dylan Love
At this point it’s beyond passé to say that the nature of the music business is changing.Most people might point to iTunes as the key disruptor in the field, but there’s another online music store that’s doing just as much to shake it up. And it’s been doing it longer.
eMusic is a subscription-based digital music company that tailors itself to people who care a lot about music.
Its users have access to more than 13 million tracks from all musical genres, an extensive audiobook catalogue, and sharp editorial content.
They’re based here in New York and were kind enough to open their doors to us for an office tour.
Employees have indoor bike parking at their disposal, but it's a little empty today because the weather's so cold.
Here's the entryway and waiting area. That's receptionist Heather Khoury behind the computer -- she's been with eMusic for 2 years since getting hired out of the company's internship program.
In 2010, Little Steven of E Street Band fame stopped by the office to talk to 25 lucky eMusic subscribers about his career and the state of the music industry.
Troy Feely, director of member services, looks on as Mandy Littlefield communicates with users over email, chat, Twitter, and Facebook.
Labels, publicists, and independent bands send the company music in hopes that it will catch someone's ear. It ends up on this shelf until someone decides to give it a listen.
What's a cultural independent? eMusic has this display to help remind employees who they're reaching out to.
Some key statistics on the eMusic user -- 90% are always looking for new music, 75% listen to albums the whole way through, and they're twice as likely to sing karaoke.
Here are some upcoming ads for the site hanging on the wall. That's eMusic senior editor Joe Keyes appearing in the ad on the right. We'll meet him momentarily.
Maris Kreizman handles the audiobooks -- here's her stack of books to read so she can review them for the site.
Many audiobooks don't get digital distribution from the publishers, so eMusic digitizes them itself.
Andrew Parks has been eMusic's director of merchandising since last Spring and Joe Keyes, when not posing for ads, oversees the site's editorial content.
And Phyllis Werts, executive assistant to the CEO, filled us in on the background of the office space -- it belonged to an architecture firm before eMusic moved in.
Whenever there's an office event, invitations go out on old 45's. By coincidence, we happened to be here in time for one such event...
