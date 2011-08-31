eMusic Launches A Huge Radio Service That Will Only Get Bigger Over Time

Adam Klein, CEO of eMusic

Digital music retailer eMusic has announced to its customers today that they will be rolling out an Internet radio service called “eMusic Radio.”The service launches today with more than 40 curated radio programs that cover a number of styles.



eMusic also announced its plans to offer customers a cloud service by the end of the year.

We’ll be on the lookout for more, but here’s a cut-and-paste of the email that customers received today:

We’re enhancing your music discovery and listening experiences on eMusic.

Today we launch the next in a series of enhancements in response to member feedback about how you want to discover new music and listen to music you own.

We know that listening to music is a key part of music discovery, and that owning music is also very important for you and other music collectors. With this in mind, we’re combining new listening features with our rich editorial content to fill the gaps in your music discovery process on eMusic.com.

eMusic Radio Beta launches with 40+ curated radio programs covering a diverse range of styles, new releases and editors’ picks. Look for more listening and discovery features to come in the next few months.

By the end of this year we plan on delivering a cloud service, giving you universal access to music you own on multiple portable devices.

In launching these new features, we hope to better serve your interests as an independent-minded music collector, while still maintaining a very advantageous price to own music.

Over the next months, we will continue to enhance our service. We’d love your feedback, please share on Twitter @eMusicHelps.

