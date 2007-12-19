eMusic Hires Two Earthlink Vets

Digital music store/service eMusic has hired Earthlink’s Kip Morgan as chief marketing officer, the company announced today. Also coming aboard via Earthlink (ELNK): Anna Punsal, who will be vp, customer relationship management.

Press release excerpts:

As EarthLink’s Vice President for Direct Marketing, Access and Audience, Morgan helped grow EarthLink’s subscriber base from 200,000 subscribers to more than 5 million and spearheaded development, implementation and analysis of direct marketing initiatives for all EarthLink and PeoplePC branded consumer products and services. As Vice President, Marketing, Loyalty and Analytics for EarthLink’s PeoplePC division, he led the development of the PeoplePC brand, as well as the strategic direction of all acquisition marketing and retention programs, growing that subscription service from 200,000 subscribers to more than 1.6 million.

Punsal will focus on effectively building customer engagement through loyalty and retention marketing programs. She joins eMusic with more than 15 years of marketing experience with Fortune 500 companies and Internet start-ups such as EarthLink and Yahoo! where she developed strong expertise in the design and execution of multi-channel retention and loyalty programs that enhance the customer experience and result in higher customer lifetime value. Most recently, Punsal served as Director of Customer Retention and Loyalty at EarthLink where she created a customer experience that contributed to PeoplePC becoming the fastest growing dial-up provider and winner of the 2006 J.D. Power and Associates Customer Satisfaction award. At Yahoo!, Punsal drove measurable growth in the awareness and usage of Yahoo! products and services. She will report to eMusic Chief Marketing Officer Kip Morgan.