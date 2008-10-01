eMusic CEO David Pakman: Here's Why I'm Leaving

Minutes after we suggested that eMusic CEO David Pakman may be leaving the company for other than his stated reason — that he was pumped to join a yet-to-be-named VC firm — we got a call from his boss, JDS Capital’s Danny Stein, insisting that we had it wrong.



Today, David follows up, via his blog:

Lots of speculation that I am leaving eMusic because I either don’t believe in the business anymore or I was asked to leave. I wanted to set the record straight (seems to be a theme for me); neither of these is true.

So why is he leaving? Again, as he said in yesterday’s press release, David says he’s going to join a kick-arse but yet-to-be-named VC firm. It will be New York-based, it will focus on “big media companies, Madison Avenue, and of course Silicon Alley” (hey, that sounds familiar!) and he’ll be able to tell us about it in “a few weeks”.

That won’t do: We want to know the name of David’s new firm, ASAP. We’ll make our own calls and write our own emails, of course. But we’d love to hear from tipsters, anonymous or otherwise. Sound off in comments, drop us a line at pkafka AT alleyinsider DOT com or use our helpful tip box.

UPDATE: Mystery solved. Thanks for your help!

See Also: eMusic CEO David Pakman Out

