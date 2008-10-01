eMusic CEO David Pakman Headed To Venrock

One minor mystery solved: eMusic CEO David Pakman’s next job. He’s headed to Venrock, the VC arm of the Rockfeller family, we’ve confirmed (thanks to the reader who steered us in the right direction after we asked for help).



The goal at the new gig, per David’s blog post on the subject, focus on digital media, particularly in NYC:

We are really only in the first stage of the transition from physical to digital media, and with this continued migration, we will see more disruption. New York City has a vibrant entrepreneurial community with great strength in media. The proximity of the big media companies, Madison Avenue, and of course Silicon Alley combine to form an ecosystem in need of more venture support. Most VCs in New York do not focus on these areas, and entrepreneurs are forced to head out of NY to find top tier alternatives.

Worth noting: Venrock’s investment last year in the Mailroom Fund, which is supposed to seek out digital media investments in the LA area.

