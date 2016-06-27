An EMT proposed to her partner in the middle of the New York City pride parade

Facebook/FDNY Erika Marrero, left, and Julianna Arroyo were engaged during New York City’s pride parade Sunday.

An EMT with the New York City Fire Department proposed to her girlfriend in the middle of the 46th annual LGBT pride parade.

Julianna Arroyo and Erika Marrero were marching with the FDNY at Sunday’s parade when Arroyo stopped, kneeled down, and pulled out a ring. Fellow FDNY members and some of the couple’s relatives cheered when Marrero said yes.

“This parade is monumental for us because of the Orlando shooting. It hit really close to home. We wanted to walk in the parade in honour of the 49 victims,” Arroyo said in an FDNY statement. “At the same time, I wanted to give Erika something positive to remember from the parade.”

Here’s the complete video of the proposal:



