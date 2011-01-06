FIRST HEAD ROLLS IN NYC-BLIZZARD-GATE

New York City



Photo: Courtesy of NYC

EMS chief John Peruggia was abruptly demoted for failures during the Christmas Blizzard, according to the NY Post.Peruggia was punished for the inadequate response of EMS during the storm, when ambulances got stuck in the 20-inch snow and there was a 1,300-call backlog.

Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Bruno is also on thin ice, sources tell the Daily News.

Bloomberg is probably just getting started.

Especially because that 20-inch snow that was stopping ambulances can be blamed on the alleged obstructions of the indignant sanitation workers.

