Photos show just how empty stores are on a Black Friday unlike any other

Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images A short line forms outside an Express store at a mall in Toledo, Ohio.

Stores were noticeably empty this Black Friday, as coronavirus cases continue to spike nationwide.

The flagship Macy’s location New York City – typically one of the busiest stores on Black Friday – didn’t see the familiar crowds of shoppers and tourists.

Many large retailers like Target and Walmart extended Black Friday sales across multiple days or weeks, and shorten store hours to discourage large crowds.

The US recorded the highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 on the eve of Thanksgiving.

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the typical Black Friday shopping crowds this year.

Photos at stores like Target, Walmart, and Macy’s across the country show few crowds on Black Friday, typically one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Lines outside stores appeared shorter than in recent years, with shoppers wearing masks and social distancing prior to going inside.

Americans may be avoiding crowds due to the risk from catching COVID-19 in large groups. The US recorded the highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 on the eve of Thanksgiving, and currently has an all-time high seven-day average of new cases.



The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention had classified in-person shopping on and after Thanksgiving as a “high risk” activity, prompting many large retailers to extend Black Friday sales and shorten store hours. Some experts warned opening stores later in the day could actually increase the likelihood of large gatherings.

But not all stores are abandoned â€” shoppers lined up outside GameStop and Best Buy for a chance at the new PlayStation 5. For the shoppers

Here’s what empty stores looked like on Black Friday 2020:

Macy’s in Herald Square, New York City — typically one of the busiest stores on Black Friday — was devoid of crowds this year.

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images Macy’s store during Black Friday in 2020

A Walmart in Huntsville, Alabama had few cars in the parking lot during opening hours. The retailer emphasised online deals this year and spread sales across multiple days to deter crowds.

Less than 30 minutes before the Walmart in Hampton Cove opens its doors this #blackfriday and we’ve got a pretty empty parking lot! Walmart spokespeople tell me they spread out their sales this year to keep crowds down! I’ll have the details all this morning @waaytv pic.twitter.com/UeuQ6JQ0Mf — Sierra Phillips (@sierraWAAY31) November 27, 2020

A Target location in Manalapan, New Jersey, had a small line outside the store as shoppers awaited the 7 a.m. store opening. Target has had extended Black Friday deals throughout November.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Source: Target

Warwick Mall in Providence, Rhode Island, had few crowds when it opened at 5 a.m., per ABC.

The Warwick Mall is open! There are no crowds here this year and people I spoke to say they’ve never seen it so empty on Black Friday. The mall typically opens at midnight, but waited until 5am this year to deter crowds due to the coronavirus. @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/Eg78JRnVAf — Laura Pugliese (@LPuglieseABC6) November 27, 2020

Attendance at an outlet mall in Ellenton, Florida, was down this year compared to other Black Fridays, per the Associated Press.

AP Photo/Chris O’Meara

Source: Associated Press

An Academy Sports location in northwest Florida had no lines at the register early on Black Friday.

I was at Academy Sports around 7 a.m. this morning. There were no lines at the register. The store manager tells me the crowds were significantly less than previous years, more customers are opting for online or curbside pick-up. @weartv #BlackFriday2020 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Zw9DWf9Q62 — Jennifer Munoz (@JennifermunozTV) November 27, 2020

A Fortune reporter described Newport Centre in Jersey City, New Jersey, as a “ghost town.”

Newport Centre, a major mall in a major metro area is a ghost town. I saw not a single shopper at sears (well…), very few at Kohl’s or JCP or clothing stores. Only semi busy store was Bath & Body Works. This feels more like an average Tuesday in April than #blackfriday2020 pic.twitter.com/jnhUS4fLsi — Phil Wahba (@philwahba) November 27, 2020

Some shoppers did line up inside malls, like this group of shoppers forming a queue outside an Express store at a mall in Toledo, Ohio.

Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In southern Florida, few shoppers visited JC Penny and Macys as they opened on Black Friday, per USA Today.

