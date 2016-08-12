What abandoned Olympic venues from around the world look like today

Every four years, the world convenes on a single city to cheer on the world’s greatest athletes. After the races have been won and the medals handed out, the city returns to its original status. However, the arenas and infrastructure that were built for the games continue to exist for many years. All too often the upkeep for these temples of sports are left to decay as maintaining them is too large of an expense for some countries to handle. Here’s what some of them look like today.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.