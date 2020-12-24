I visited a nearly empty mall the weekend before Christmas and saw the 'retail apocalypse' — take a look

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

The weekend before Christmas is usually a major shopping event.

Marketplace Mall in Rochester, NY was eerily empty, and many stores were closed.

Thousands of stores have closed this year, and malls were already struggling.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The weekend before Christmas, particularly “Super Saturday,” is usually a major shopping day, though like other retail trends it was totally different this year. I visited Marketplace Mall in Rochester, NY the weekend before the holiday and found it practically empty.

It was hardly a surprise. Many retailers were forced to shutter this year in what has been dubbed the “retail apocalypse.” In January, Business Insider covered the way faltering malls added entertainment options to draw in shoppers and survive as anchor stores closed. Then, stay-at-home orders and the COVID-19 pandemic made matters worse;at least 8,300 stores closed in 2020, including Gap, Forever21, and JC Penney.



Read more: We asked the new owners of bankrupt brands like Brooks Brothers, Radio Shack, and Pier 1 about the plans to revive them



The National Retail Foundation estimated 150 million Super Saturday shoppers this year, up from 147 million in 2019, but that number includes both in-store and online shoppers. This mall, like many stores on Black Friday, was distinctly emptier this year compared to last as Americans are possibly avoiding crowds because of the risk of contracting COVID-19, and e-commerce has taken off as a result.

Check out the inside of a mall during a pandemic.

The parking lot wasn’t empty, but definitely did not look like a typical weekend before Christmas.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

Outside of the main entrance, signs reminded people to wear masks

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

The push-to-open buttons for doors had been replaced with touchless, wave-to-open technology.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

Immediately inside the entrance, more signs reflected the mask requirement along with a hand sanitizer station.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

Giant, six-foot long stickers on the floor reminded customers to social distance, although there was barely anyone inside and keeping my distance was easy.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

Most of the extra entertainment options were closed, including the kids’ play area.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

Seating areas were also closed…

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

…along with coin-operated rides, although this didn’t stop at least two families from using them while I was there.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

Walking through the mall was a bit eerie, and several storefronts were empty.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

Even the stores that were open didn’t have much foot traffic.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

Despite the pandemic, accessories store Claire’s was still piercing ears, although no one took them up on the offer while I was there.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

Each store had a maximum capacity sign posted, although none were close to capacity during my visit.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

The food court was probably the area with the highest concentration of people, though it was still almost totally empty.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

The food court is also the only place where masks don’t have to be worn.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

More empty spaces at the food court show that the mall was likely struggling even before the pandemic threw the retail world into crisis.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

Parts of the building looked almost abandoned.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

Despite low traffic, the usual Christmas displays were still up throughout the mall.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

There was even a mall Santa to take (masked) photos with.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

More social-distancing stickers told customers waiting to meet Santa where to stand, although there were no takers either time I walked by.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

Despite all the signs about masks being mandatory, on my way out I passed several people with their faces uncovered.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

In the sparsely populated mall, it’s unclear if people felt masks were unnecessary, or there was simply no one to enforce the rules.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Marketplace Mall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.