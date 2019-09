Remember when we had that big glut of fibre-optic cable after the .com boom? Yeah, good thing we tore it all up, otherwise we never would’ve solved the problem. (/Sarcasm). Anyway, we’re taking the same tack with homes. (via Calculated Risk)



