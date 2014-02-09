Empty Elevator Shaft In Sochi Nearly Swallows Athlete

British bobsledder Rebekah Wilson was greeted with an empty elevator shaft when she attempted to leave her room in the Olympic Village on Saturday morning.

She later said she hit the down button, the doors opened, and there was nothing there.

Wowzers! @paulawalkerGB nearly didn’t have her brakewomen after walking out into this! pic.twitter.com/7AzRxRsioX

— Rebekah Wilson (@BexGBbobsleigh) February 8, 2014

There are been countless issues with unfinished media hotels in Sochi. But this is the first we’re seeing of construction problems in the Olympic Village, which is completely finished, by all reports.

Apparently bobsledders are having some tough luck today.

U.S. bobsledder Johnny Quinn got trapped in his bathroom, and had to bash the door down to get out in time to do an interview on the Today Show.

