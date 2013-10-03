Undulating 'Blobitecture' Is The Latest Trend In Building Design

“Blob” buildings are taking over the world.

That’s according to Emporis, a database of construction projects, which has made a list of some of the most spectacular examples of blob architecture or so-called “Blobitecture.”

The free-flowing form has popped up all over the planet in the past decade, thanks to the advent of sophisticated computer software.

Blobitecture can now be seen from London’s new City Hall building to Frank Gehry’s 8 Spruce Street in New York City.

Whether you like it or not, expect to see a whole lot more blobitecture in the world’s biggest cities.

Spain's Metropol Parasol (2011) claims to be the largest wooden structure in the world. The building was designed to look like a giant mushroom, and visitors can walk on top to see gorgeous views of Seville. Source: Emporis Kunsthaus Graz (2003) or the Graz Art Museum in Austria looks like an alien spaceship compared to the red tile roofs of Graz's old town. It houses contemporary art and lights up at night. Source: Emporis Experience Music Project (2000) is an undulating museum in Seattle founded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. The Seattle Center Monorail even runs directly into the gold, silver, and violet building. Source: Emporis Frank Gehry's Eight Spruce Street (2011) has been critically acclaimed since it was completed in 2011. With 76-stories, the tower was built to look like it was melting in the sun. Source: Emporis The futuristic Selfridges Building (2003), a shopping center in Birmingham, England, is also known as the 'Beehive' due to its honeycomb-like facade and the busy comings and goings of its visitors. Source: Emporis The Sage Gateshead (2004) is a center for musical education, performances, and conferences in Northern England. The organic glass and stainless steel structure cost over $US110 million to build. Source: Emporis De Admirant Entrance Building (2010) is a low-rise shopping center in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The outer glass indents into the building to create a visually interesting space both inside and out. Source: Emporis The Golden Terraces Building (2007) in Warsaw has a wavy roof, created from 4,700 separate glass pieces, and looks like frozen liquid that was once flowing over the shopping center. Source: Emporis London's new City Hall (2002) was recently described by a former mayor as a 'glass testicle.' People have also described the city administration meeting buildings as a misshapen egg, a motorcycle helmet, or an onion. Source: Emporis Designed by Frank Gehry, DZ Bank Gebäude am Pariser Platz (2001) is an office, conference, and residential building in Berlin. The domed glass atrium is filled with undulating and reflective metal forms to add even more dimension to the space. Source: Emporis

