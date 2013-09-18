The Best New Skyscrapers On Earth

Forget about Singapore and New York City — the world’s best new skyscraper is located in Canada.

Emporis, a database of construction projects, has named the Absolute World Towers in Mississauga, Canada, the best new skyscraper of 2012.

The two twisting towers were built by MAD Ltd and Burka Architects, and selected by an international jury of experts from over 300 skyscrapers at least 100 meters tall completed last year.

The Absolute World Towers were chosen for their aesthetic beauty. Nicknamed “Marilyn Monroe” for their curving shape, no two floors in the towers are exactly the same.

Also making the list this year were skyscrapers from Abu Dhabi and Qatar. 11 buildings made the Emporis list in total, with three of the new buildings tied at number nine on the ranking.

#9 (TIE) ZHENGZHOU GREENLAND PLAZA -- Located in Zhengzhou, China, the Zhengzhou Greenland Plaza houses office space and a 435-room hotel. The tower includes a mirror at the top that reflects sunlight down into the hotel's atrium. Source: Emporis

#9 (TIE) DUMANKAYA IKON -- Istanbul, Turkey's Dumankaya IKON is an apartment building and shopping center. It's actually three interconnected towers that are joined on the 12th, 22nd, and 32nd floors. Source: Emporis #9 (TIE) RENAISSANCE BARCELONA FIRA HOTEL -- The Renaissance Barcelona Fira Hotel has a dazzling white façade except on the North side, which is black. The Barcelona hotel also has a vertical garden inside with over 300 palm trees. Source: Emporis #8 UNICREDIT TOWER -- The headquarters of UniCredit Bank, the UniCredit Tower is Italy's new tallest building. It can be seen from six miles away, and has LED lights that allow it to change colour. Source: Emporis #7 VARYAP MERIDIAN -- Istanbul's new Varyap Meridian has 1,500 apartments, a five-star hotel, and office space. The outside of the buildings are terracotta-coloured near the ground, and transition into blue glass at the top. Source: Emporis #6 PEARL RIVER TOWER -- Pearl River Tower in Guangzhou, China is one of the world's most energy-efficient skyscrapers. It uses wind energy and solar technology, and is the tallest skyscraper on this list at over 1,000 feet tall. Source: Emporis #5 HOUSE ON MOSFILMOVSKAYA 1 -- At nearly 700 feet tall, the House on Mosfilmovskaya 1 is one of the 10 tallest buildings in Russia. It has slanting, exposed-concrete columns at its base, and connects to its 430-foot-tall sister tower. Source: Emporis #4 THE BOW -- Called The Bow because of its gorgeous views of the Bow River, this 770-foot-tall skyscraper is the third-tallest in Canada. It's also 30 per cent lighter than other buildings of its size thanks to the architects' innovative use of steel and glass. Source: Emporis #3 BURJ QATAR -- The 46-story Burj Qatar in Doha, Qatar is topped by a spire that acts as a lightning conductor. The façade is made of multi-layered patterns designed to look like ancient Islamic screens to shade the building from the sun. Source: Emporis #2 AL BAHR TOWERS -- Abu Dhabi's Al Bahr Towers has photovoltaic panels that react to sunlight. As the sun moves, 2,000 umbrellas open and close to reduce interior thermal energy by 50 per cent. Source: Emporis #1 ABSOLUTE WORLD TOWERS -- This year's winner, Canada's Absolute World Tower 1 & 2 are a part of a residential tower complex. Due to their curved shape and the fact that no floor appears the same, the two towers were nicknamed 'Marilyn Monroe.' Source: Emporis Now see the up-and-coming competition: The 10 Tallest Skyscrapers Being Built Right Now >

