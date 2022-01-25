Time to give your wrist a little luxury with this Emporio Armani watch sale

Image: iStock/mgstudyo

A wristwatch is a timeless accessory.

You can currently save on a range of Armani watches.

No matter the occasion, be it casual, business or professional, the wristwatch is one accessory that has never gone out of style. Even though many of us are more than happy to use our phones to keep track of the time, there’s a classic charm to a watch that has never seemed to fade. If paired correctly, a watch can be a standout piece of an outfit.

If you’ve been looking to add a new watch to your ever-growing collection, or you’re trying to distance yourself from smart screens, there are a few fantastic sales for Armani watches currently available right now.

Most of these watches are from the Emporio Armani range, which is made and priced with more affordable luxury in mind. That’s not to say these watches are cheap, but you won’t be paying the extravagant of the signature Armani label.

Here’s what is currently on sale.

Image: Emporio Armani

A sleek black and silver watch that’s perfect for any occasion. It has a black leather strap, a silver-plated stainless steel casing and is water-resistant up 50 metres. As a bonus, this watch also comes with an Armani bracelet.

The Emporio Armani Renato Watch and Bracelet Gift Set AR80039 is available here.

Image: Armani Exchange

While some might consider a digital watch to be a bit too kitschy, this Armani’s take on a vintage design is anything but. With a matte black-tone and negative digital display, this watch combines the retro feel of the 1970s with a more modern sensibility.

The Armani Exchange Digital Watch AX2955 is available here.

Image: Emporio Armani

If you’re looking for a watch that embodies mid-20th century style, the Armani Adriano is it. With its brown leather strap and gold-tone stainless steel casing, this watch is the perfect wrist-sized piece of sophistication that your look needs.

The Emporio Armani Adriano Watch AR11312 is available here.

Image: Emporio Armani

Are you too attached to the smart abilities FitBit or Apple Watch, and aren’t too sure if you could go back to an analog watch? What if that watch gave you the best of both worlds?

While the Emporio Armani Connect Hybrid Smartwatch may look like a sleek, modern analog watch, it features some of the modern smart technology that some of us can’t live without. You can set it to notify you when you receive texts or emails, track your steps, monitor your sleep and control your phone with a customisable link button.

The Emporio Armani Connected Hybrid Smartwatch ART3001 is available here.

Image: Emporio Armani

A classic and simple stainless steel design that no watch collection should be without. This watch also comes with black leather straps, which can be exchanged with the stainless steel bracelet, giving you a wider range of styles to pair it with.

If you prefer navy straps, a colour variant for this watch is also available here.

The Emporio Armani Silver Watch AR80055 is available here.

Image: Emporio Armani

Unlike watches with coloured leather straps, which require a keen eye for detail when matching them with the appropriate shoes or belt, a stainless steel watch is much more versatile. The Emporio Armani Nicola is a great all-rounder watch with a timeless design that’ll go perfectly with any occasion.

The Emporio Armani Nicola Watch AR11255 is available here.

