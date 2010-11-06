Here Are The Industries Actually Creating New Jobs, And Here Are The Ones Still Slashing

Gregory White
This morning’s unemployment situation report came in better than expected, with an October surge in non-farm payrolls of 151,000 new jobs.

Not every industry has experienced this surge. In fact some continue to hemorrhage jobs. And the unemployment rate hasn’t fallen either.

So while the headline may be great, the details are decidedly more gritty.

First, the headline chart: Monthly Job Creation is at its highs of the year

Source: St. Louis Fed

Now the breakdown, here's who is still losing: Information Systems

Source: St. Louis Fed

Government jobs have plummeted since the Census and state job cuts, but the bleeding has stopped

Source: St. Louis Fed

Financial services industries continue to show job loss

Source: St. Louis Fed

Construction jobs appear to have bottomed out, actually

Source: St. Louis Fed

Durable goods jobs have also stalled out

Source: St. Louis Fed

And goods producing industries are also flattening

Source: St. Louis Fed

Now, the winner: Wholesale trade jobs rising

Source: St. Louis Fed

Trade, transportation, and utilities are making serious gains

Source: St. Louis Fed

And the retail trade has come back too

Source: St. Louis Fed

Education and health services are, have been, and continue to surge in job growth

Source: St. Louis Fed

But it's not perfect: The civilian unemployment rate has remained stable

Source: St. Louis Fed

And those people unemployed for 27 weeks or more have seen a small uptick

Source: St. Louis Fed

Worried about the future of the recovery?

