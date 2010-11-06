Here Are The Industries Actually Creating New Jobs, And Here Are The Ones Still Slashing

This morning’s unemployment situation report came in better than expected, with an October surge in non-farm payrolls of 151,000 new jobs.



Not every industry has experienced this surge. In fact some continue to hemorrhage jobs. And the unemployment rate hasn’t fallen either.

So while the headline may be great, the details are decidedly more gritty.

