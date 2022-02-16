Employment Hero has reached unicorn status with a $1.25 billion valuation and fresh funding to build out its software for the remote-first future of work

Employment Hero has announced new funding and an acquisition as it invests in expanding its employee management services in 2022.

A fresh $181 million in funding was led by SEEK Investments, along with Australian-based investors OneVentures and AirTree Ventures.

The company’s HR and payroll software for businesses has expanded for remote and distributed teams.

Australian HR and employee benefits startup Employment Hero has reached ‘unicorn’ status following a funding round of $181 million that propelled it to a valuation of $1.25 billion.

The funding round was led by SEEK Investments, along with stalwart Australian-based investors OneVentures and AirTree Ventures and a number of pre-existing investors.

It follows the company’s funding round in March last year when it raised $45 million in Series D funding for expansion and growth in markets including New Zealand, Southeast Asia and the UK.

Ben Thompson, co-founder and chief executive, told TechCrunch at the time that “COVID-19 accelerated the adoption of employment management software by roughly five years,” as teams adjusted to remote work.

The all-in-one HR, payroll and benefits platform also announced its first acquisition — Australian workforce management and payroll solution KeyPay.

Andrew Bassat, of SEEK Investments, said the acquisition would only expand Employment Hero’s ability to service this growing customer base of small and medium businesses (SMEs).

“Employment Hero is still early in their growth journey with enormous opportunities to pursue and the addition of KeyPay expands the potential significantly,” Bassat said.

With the acquisition, Employment Hero now has more than 80,000 SMEs, collectively managing over 750,000 employees using its platform, with a team of over 500 globally.

KeyPay, founded in 2010, has a well-established footprint across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia and the United Kingdom, which will allow Employment Hero to further accelerate its growth in these markets.

Employment Hero combines human resources, payroll and benefits features, and localised versions of the platform include pre-built employment contracts and policies that comply with local laws.

As with many tech platforms servicing business operations and communications, pandemic lockdowns were a boon for the company, which doubled its workforce in 2020.

It also launched a new service called Global Teams for remote work, integrated into the main Employment Hero platform that gave remote employees access to the same resources as their colleagues.

The company said about 75% of Employment Hero’s customer base upgraded their subscriptions to include tools for remote work management, compliance and employee wellness services.

Over the past two years Employment Hero also introduced engagement and productivity features, like one-on-one coaching and other tools to improve communication and feedback.

Thompson said the company’s core objective in 2022 is to better integrate its talent, HR, payroll and benefits services for businesses as the future of work continues to be built around remote and integrated employee services.

“Our latest valuation is recognition of all the hard work everyone has contributed to building a great company and a testament to our mission of creating as many quality employment opportunities as possible,” Thompson said.

He said with 70% of all jobs provided by SMEs, most business owners continue to report they feel under-resourced.

The acquisition and funding will help the company’s plans to “set a new bar for what people expect from employment,” he said.

“It’s incredibly exciting and we have a lot of work ahead to continue to make employment easier and more valuable, for everyone.”