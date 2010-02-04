Employment Expert: The iPhone Exacerbated The Unemployment Crisis In January

Here it is folks, the wonders of creative destruction.



In a discussion of employment, John Challenger, the CEO of research firm Challenger, grey, and Christmas, said telecom was one of the main contributors to heavy layoffs in January. He specifically calls out Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone for layoffs at Verizon (VZ) right around the 3:30 mark of this video.



