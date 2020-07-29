A new study found fine-dining restaurants in Seattle told white applicants to start immediately, while telling Black jobseekers they're 'not hiring'

Joe Raedle/Getty Images A ‘help wanted’ sign hangs on a window of a restaurant on June 1, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

A new study on hiring in Seattle’s fine-dining restaurants is the latest research to describe blatant discrimination in hiring practices that affects opportunities for job-seekers of colour.

“The Great Service Divide” study paired two “applicants” with matching work experience and qualifications, but one was white and the other a person of colour.

In one case described by the study, a restaurant manager told a Black female “applicant” that they were not hiring servers, but asked the white female tester if she could start immediately.

The study’s findings are similar to research by experts like Harvard sociologist David Pedulla, who told Insider that he’s found Black applicants are consistently judged more harshly than their white counterparts.

A new study detailed the systemic racism in hiring for restaurants that greatly affects the chances people of colour have getting hired as compared to their white counterparts.

Researchers with the Restaurant Opportunities Centres United (ROC United) and the Seattle Office for Civil Rights paired interviews of white and Black “applicants” to test more than 100 fine-dining restaurants in Seattle. In the “The Great Service Divide” study, pairs of “applicants” had matching qualifications for the jobs but differed in race.

The study contains anecdotes that illustrate the stark contrast of opportunity given to white and Black applicants. In one case, the manager of a restaurant told the Black female test applicant that they were not hiring for servers while asking the white female tester if she could start immediately.

In another instance, a white male tester was offered a server position after the interview whereas the Black tester who interviewed at the same restaurant was asked to work as a barista, which paid less than a server job. A staff member asked another Black applicant to apply online while assuring the white applicant that they would forward their application directly to the manager.

The study also found that both the “Front of House,” or dining room, and the “Back of House,” the kitchen, are “highly segregated by race and ethnicity.”

Additionally, in interviews and focus groups held in relation to the study, restaurant workers described experiencing discrimination firsthand in interactions with managers, customers, and co-workers, which hampered them from pursuing higher-level positions.

The Seattle study is just the latest in research detailing disparities in job application and hiring processes faced by white and non-white applicants.

Harvard sociologist David Pedulla, who examined biases and discrimination in hiring processes in his latest book “Making the Cut: Hiring Decisions, Bias, and the Consequences of Nonstandard, Mismatched, and Precarious Employment,” told Insider that Black job seekers may face a harsher reality than their white counterparts, even just based on their employment histories.

“African-American applicants with seamless employment history actually receive similar callback rates as white applicants who have been unemployed for a year,” Pedulla told Insider.

In his research, Pedulla conducted an “audit study” similar to what was done in Seattle where he sent out fictitious job applications, which were manipulated to show names associated with different racial backgrounds for real opportunities. The results of his study, which spanned across Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City, match up with previously released data on the consistently lower success rates that Black applicants have in their job searches.

In a 2017 Harvard Business Review study, researchers found that since 1990, white applicants averaged 36% more callbacks than Black applicants. The level of discrimination Black applicants face when seeking employment has not significantly declined over the past 325 years, according to the study.

Discrimination in hiring practices remains a critical concern, as the pandemic has plummeted the US employment rate. In June, the US Bureau of Labour Statistics reported an 11.1 % unemployment rate nationwide, leaving a long road of recovery ahead.

“It’s going to be really important for social scientists to document and track forms of racial discrimination,” said Pedulla.

