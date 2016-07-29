Labour costs rise as expected in Q2

The employment cost index rose 0.6% in the second quarter, in-line with expectations.

Expectations were for the report to show employment costs — which are a more comprehensive measure of compensation than the average hourly earnings number reported in the monthly jobs report — rose 0.6% in the second quarter.

Over the prior year the ECI was up 2.3%, better than the 2.2% increase seen in the first quarter of the year.

In the second quarter wages and salaries — which makes up 70% of the index — were up 0.6% while benefits were up 0.5%.

Over the prior year wages and salaries are up 2.5% while benefits have increased 2%.

