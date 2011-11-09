An Amazing Chart On Wage And Employment Growth In New York City

Great data from from the BLS. The average annual wage in New York’s financial industry more than tripled from 1990 to 2009. These numbers, even though employment in the industry declined by close to 20 per cent, makes us want to occupy Wall Street, not in the tents but on 33rd floor!



Because most cannot, however, this is one of the reason they’re camped out in Zuccotti Park and no doubt the data provides them more ideological ammunition. Stay tuned.

Read more posts on Global Macro Monitor »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.