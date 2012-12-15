7 Companies That Cut The Most Jobs In 2012

With just two weeks to go in the year, the number of job cuts announced by U.S. employers is behind last year’s pace, though it’s still staggering high — with 490,806 job cuts this year (as of November).



Last month alone, the nation’s employers announced plans to cut more than 57,000 positions, only the fourth time this year in which monthly job cuts exceeded 50,000, according to data compiled by employment-services firm Challenger, grey & Christmas Inc.

The reasons that employers have given for mass layoffs have ranged from a change in business strategy to bankruptcy. And the layoffs have occurred across a wide spectrum of industries, from retail to manufacturing to financial services. But what most have shared: extraordinary generosity to the corporate titans at the top.

So which American companies have made the most draconian job cuts in 2012? AOL Jobs has compiled a list of employers that slashed the most jobs in the United States.

