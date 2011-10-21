Employers Reveal 12 Of The Most Outrageous Excuses Ever Used For Missing Work

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
If you’re planning to call in “sick” for work anytime soon, consider this: 15% of bosses say they’ve fired workers for playing hooky, and 69% require employees to submit a doctor’s note when they miss work. Shockingly, 19% of bosses reported having another employee call the “sick” worker and 16% even drove past the employee’s home.
This is based off of a survey of 4,300 workers and 2,600 employers by CareerBuilder, which also found that a third of workers fake being sick more during the holiday season, a small uptick from the 29% who say they’ve already feigned illness to skip work this year.
But the funniest part of the survey? Employers shared the most outrageous call-in excuses they’ve ever heard.
Employee was in line at a coffee shop when a truck carrying flour backed up and dumped the flour into her convertible
Employee was at a bowling alley and a bucket filled with water crashed through the ceiling and hit her on the head
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.