Employers Want To Hire College Graduates With These Majors

Employers are more interested in hiring college graduates with a business degree than any other major, according to a new report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

Almost 70% of the 161 companies that responded to NACE’s survey said they target business majors. The questionnaire asked employers representing industries such as agriculture, energy, and retail “to rate the academic disciplines they target for their college hires,” according to Forbes — where we first saw this report.

Forbes describes NACE as a non-profit group that “links college placement offices with employers.”

