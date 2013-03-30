Companies Can Now Use Glassdoor To Track Jobseekers

If you’ve ever wondered who is interested in working at your company, and who your biggest competitors are for talent, you can now find out.



Jobs community Glassdoor has released a free self-service tool called the Glassdoor Employer centre which allows employers to see who is researching and viewing their jobs and employment brand, which includes information such as education level, years of experience in the workforce, gender, age and job title.

This will help employers pinpoint how to better target talent and if they’re effectively attracting the people they need.

The screenshot below shows how much traffic your company profile is getting from jobseekers on Glassdoor. The tool also reveals demographic breakdowns such as age, gender, education and years of experience.

Furthermore, employers can see what other companies jobseekers view after leaving their company’s page.

The screenshot below shows how your company compares to competitors in terms of company ratings and other workplace factors, such as work-life balance, compensation and benefits.

The screenshot below shows how much activity your job listings are seeing in terms of traffic on Glassdoor and what jobs are clicked on the most for your company.

Glassdoor, which typically caters to jobseekers, hopes this new tool will help employers find the right fit for their organisations. Currently, there are 700 employers partnering with Glassdoor.

