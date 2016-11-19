Employees who sued Hyperloop One plan to build their own 'take on Hyperloop'

The four former Hyperloop One employees who sued the start-up said they still plan on building their take on the Hyperloop now that the lawsuit has been settled, according to a statement sent on Friday.

Brogan BamBrogan, co-founder and former chief technology officer, and several other employees sued Hyperloop One on claims that the company executives allegedly misused funds, breached their fiduciary duty, violated California labour code, and even assaulted at least one employee by placing a noose on his desk seat.

The defendants in the Hyperloop One case — which included Shervin Pishevar, co-founder and chairman, and CEO Robert Lloyd — denied those charges and filed a counter lawsuit at the time accusing BamBrogan and the other employees of manufacturing a rebellion “in a transparent attempt to seize control of the company.”

Hyperloop One announced the lawsuit had been settled on Friday.

But the four employees, who no longer work for Hyperloop One, released a statement saying they are still in the Hyperloop game on Friday.

“We are planning to build rad s**t with rad people, starting with our take on hyperloop. More to come in the near future,” they wrote.

Along with BamBrogan, the other three employees that filed the suit were David Pendergast, former assistant general counsel for Hyperloop One; William Mulholland, former vice president for finance of Hyperloop One; and Knut Sauer, former vice president for business development of Hyperloop One.

