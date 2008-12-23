Employees Want To Give These CEOs Coal For Christmas

Employee-reviews site Glassdoor.com just released its first annual list of naughty and nice CEOs — chief executives with the lowest and highest ratings at companies with at least 50 employee-written reviews.



Let’s get naughty first, shall we? That list is topped by Office Deport CEO Steve Odland, of whom one Dallas, Texas-based manager writes:

“Fire Odland and kill ridiculous programs like ones listed above. Please, Please, Please give this company back to its workers. The corporate office in Delray Beach, FL is asleep at the wheel and frankly incompetent. Maybe If some of them would listen to or maybe even spend a few hours in a store they would understand their own business a little better. This company will fail If you do not get back to basics! Cheap no hassle prices and fast checkout! NO MORE PROGRAMS PLEASE!”

The rest, including plenty of tech industry CEOs:

Just edging out Macworld-skipping Apple CEO Steve Jobs for the “nicest” CEO is Genentech’s Art Levinsohn. Some of the nice things employees have to say about him:

The rest, perhaps surprisingly including CEOs at troubled companies Goldman Sachs and Adobe:

