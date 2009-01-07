Employees Still Expecting Bonuses, Raises -- Aren't Worried About Layoffs

Great Depression 2.0? Maybe for the other guy, says the American worker, according to a survey from company-reviews site Glassdoor.com.

79% of adult employees aren’t concerned about layoffs in the next six months. And if their company’s already gone through layoffs, most respondents figure the next round might take out a coworker or two, but not them.

In fact, most employees actually expect a bonus or a raise in the next 12 months.

That’s resiliance! That’s courage!

OK, or maybe it’s a smaller scale example of that mind trick we all play on ourselves where we forget the whole everybody-dies-someday thing so we can keep focusing on living — you know, working these here very important desks of ours. But that’s a normal, healthy strategy — and so is all this optimism.

Employers, you should take advantage of it. Fully 74% of respondents expect to take on more responsibilities to avoid a layoff. Give them more work! They like it! They expect it. And then, if you have to lay them off, do so. Your remaining employees won’t worry about themselves a bit.

