10 things you should never do at Costco, according to employees

Some staff members particularly hate when customers leave frozen items on unrefrigerated shelves.

Having second thoughts about that pint of ice cream but don’t want to walk all the way back to the frozen section? Don’t just stick it on the nearest shelf.

“It’s especially annoying when members leave cold or frozen items in hidden places and by the time an employee finds it the item has spoiled,” Robison said. “This costs us more money, time, and energy when members do this rather than just bringing the item up with them to checkout.”

If you’re really pressed for time and can’t properly reshelve a frozen item yourself, bring it to the register and ask a staff member to put it away for you.