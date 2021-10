10 things you should never do at Costco, according to employees

Not using the “go-back” carts near the registers really annoys employees.

Tess Robison, a Costco employee and outreach specialist at Money Done Right , told Insider that staff members hate when customers leave items on random shelves rather than use the special cart near the cash registers to return unwanted items before checking out.

“Obviously we understand that sometimes you might not want an item anymore — that’s perfectly fine,” Robison said. “But it is way better and easier on us if you put the item in the ‘go-back’ cart at the register or bring the item with you to checkout and just let us know you don’t want it anymore.”