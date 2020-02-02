10 things you should never do at Costco, according to employees

- Insider spoke with Costco employees about things you should never do at the wholesale retailer.
- Trying to move heavy items alone can cause major spills, so don’t be afraid to ask for help.
- Forgetting your membership card can hold up lines and frustrate staff members.
“Obviously we understand that sometimes you might not want an item anymore — that’s perfectly fine,” Robison said. “But it is way better and easier on us if you put the item in the ‘go-back’ cart at the register or bring the item with you to checkout and just let us know you don’t want it anymore.”
“It’s especially annoying when members leave cold or frozen items in hidden places and by the time an employee finds it the item has spoiled,” Robison said. “This costs us more money, time, and energy when members do this rather than just bringing the item up with them to checkout.”
If you’re really pressed for time and can’t properly reshelve a frozen item yourself, bring it to the register and ask a staff member to put it away for you.
“It can be a very time-consuming problem to fix,” Robison said. “The cashiers don’t actually have the ability to look up member information on the register, so we have to call a supervisor or manager over to get the member’s ID.”
If Costco is especially busy, that can take even longer because supervisors are likely assisting in other areas, Robison said.
It’s much easier for a shopper who forgot their card to stop by the membership area when they arrive to retrieve their member number.
“We get it — the carts are huge and can be hard to maneuver,” Bilsner said. “But for the same exact reasons, you shouldn’t leave your cart sitting somewhere other people may be trying to access. It also stops staff from being able to get to shelves to restock them.”
If you’re picking up only a few small items, consider skipping a cart altogether. This can make your trip smoother and help decrease the congestion in aisles.
“I wish people would stop coming in right as we are closing and then not leaving when we close,” Robison said. “Even when we let people know that we are closed and ask that they bring their items to the front, we still get people who refuse to listen to us.”
When latecomers enter the store just before closing or don’t finish their shopping when asked, staff members can’t begin their closing routine, Robison said. This causes employees to get out of work later than normal.
“The biggest problem area of the store is the shoe and clothing sections,” Robison said. “People will make a huge mess, with no regard to clean up after themselves. They will open so many shoe boxes and leave them all over the floor and destroy the neat displays of clothing.”
Robison added that the clothing and shoe areas could become especially chaotic around the holidays or during sales, so staff members appreciate every little bit of help that customers can give them in keeping the store clean.
“This is irritating when it happens,” Bilsner said. “Costco coupons are good until the date indicated on the coupon. After that, there’s really nothing we can do, even if we wanted to.”
“Pick up after yourself in the bathroom,” Bilsner said. “Staff try to make sure they’re in good working order during the day, but no one wants to be called to the bathroom to wipe up a mysterious mess that should have been taken care of by the customer.”
If a bathroom truly needs maintenance, feel free to alert a staff member.
Bilsner said customers should not try to hide “the fact that you broke something or spilled a food item.”
“Food messes become more disgusting to clean the longer they’re left, and nine times out of 10 you won’t have to pay for the item,” Bilsner said.
Plus, neglecting to notify staff about a broken item or spilled product may lead to an injury or an unsuspecting shopper buying a damaged item.
“This is, unfortunately, a common problem,” Bilsner said. “When members try to carry a really heavy item or move a large electronic, often what happens is that something breaks. If you need help, please ask.”
Though staff members can’t always help you bring oversized items to your car, they are usually able to help you maneuver bulky goods in your cart.
